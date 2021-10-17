House hunt West Yellowstone: See what’s on the market now

(West Yellowstone, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in West Yellowstone. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

286 Mule Deer Road, West Yellowstone, 59758 3 Beds 4 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,198 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Adjacent to Forest Service Land AND only 8 Miles from Yellowstone National Park, This Charming Cabin Home is Perfectly Situated for Enjoying Gorgeous Views of Forest and Mountains and Endless All Season Adventures! AND It is a SUCCESSFUL ALL YEAR SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL too! The Large Covered Front and Back Decks are Great for Gathering with Family and Friends. The Open Living/Dining Area provides Comfortable Space for Relaxing. AND This Home is offered Fully Furnished and Turnkey. AND There are 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms plus 1 Half Bath. AND Washer/Dryer Areas on Both Floors. AND Single Garage/ Storage Area Too! What more could you want for your Yellowstone Country Getaway!?

85 Buffalo, West Yellowstone, 59758 1 Bed 1 Bath | $249,900 | Condominium | 644 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Lots of New! New Windows, New Doors, New Flooring, New Appliances, New Cabinets, New Granite Counters, New Paint and New Furniture. This Condo has been totally done from top to bottom, front to back. Being sold furnished and ready for you to move right in. In the heart of Yellowstone Country you can make this your home away from home. Use as your base for all your Yellowstone Fun and Adventures. Explore Yellowstone Park, fish the rivers & lakes, hike the mountain peaks, ride the trails, and just enjoy the mountains and the fresh air. This condo is centrally located and only 15 minutes to the quaint town of West Yellowstone. Life is made easier with the condo association taking care of grounds, snow removal, trash removal, laundry and common areas. Year round living is also an option in this unit (condo can not be short term/vacation rented). Love spending time in Yellowstone Country? This could be the perfect home base for all your Yellowstone fun and adventures.

320 Washburn Circle, West Yellowstone, 59758 4 Beds 4 Baths | $845,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,570 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This beautiful 3,570 square foot family/vacation home sits on a very large landscaped lot in the Madison Addition. Features include 4 bedrooms, 3 ½ baths, den, a living room on both main floor and basement, and a game room with pool table downstairs to name a few. Many furniture items are included with this well-appointed home. A mixture of tile, hard wood, and carpet flooring. Kitchen has Corian countertops, flat cook top, garbage disposal, trash compactor, and custom cabinetry. Central vacuum, surround sound inside and out are a few of the amenities this home has to offer. Sit on the covered wrap around deck listening to music or get in the hot tub that's included. 3-car garage so plenty of room for the toys too. This wonderful home sits on a great lot, in town. See it before its gone!

175 Loop Lane, West Yellowstone, 59758 3 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,288 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Here it is. Your log home in the trees, close to Hebgen Lake with National Forest up the hill and just 16 miles from Yellowstone Park. 1 1/2 story log home built in 1979 and very well maintained with a full basement underneath. This property has that Montana feel inside and out with natural landscaping, lots of stone and a covered screened in addition. A huge deck wraps around all sides of this log home. The house has a natural wood interior with a master bedroom/bath on the main floor and 2 bedrooms up separated by a bath inbetween. This is considered the best location in the Hebgen basin with lots of mature pines and a quiet peaceful setting. Explore in every direction, down to the lake or up the mountain. Separate log garage for all your toys. This is a great year round or season home tucked into this special neighborhood. Vacation rentals are not permitted by the county zoning district.

