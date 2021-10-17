CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shoals, IN

On the hunt for a home in Shoals? These houses are on the market

Shoals Dispatch
Shoals Dispatch
 6 days ago

(Shoals, IN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Shoals. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2foUl3_0cU47Ip000

4969 E Zehr Road, Dubois, 47527

3 Beds 2 Baths | $136,000 | Mobile Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This Great Home has been Beautifully Remodeled! Home Offers 1344 Sq. Ft., 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. No worries with the 2 year old metal roof and Newer Central Air Unit! New Laminate Flooring Throughout Main Living Area and new Ceramic Tile in Kitchen, Laundry and Baths. The Kitchen and Baths are a Designers Dream with Custom Made Counter Tops, Backsplash, Lighting and Vanities. The Back Deck is a Great Place to Relax in Privacy and Enjoy those BBQs! The Beautiful Yard offers 0.49A and Also includes a 2 Car Detached Garage.

For open house information, contact Opal Sermersheim, SELL4FREE-WELSH REALTY CORPORATION at 812-634-6969

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWAORIN-202139424)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LmnmI_0cU47Ip000

2332 N Hwy 150 Highway, West Baden Springs, 47469

2 Beds 4 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 2008

CLOSE TO TOWN BUT IN THE COUNTRY

For open house information, contact Mabel Wininger, Key Associates Real Estate at 812-936-9916

Copyright © 2021 Bedford Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORIN-202126519)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d600x_0cU47Ip000

8306 N Crystal Rd., Dubois, 47527

3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Mobile Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1973

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home on 1 Acre of ground in Dubois. Large covered front porch. Large living room that leads into the dining room and kitchen. There is a playhouse and a shed for storage. Sold as-is. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Broker.

For open house information, contact Larry Carpenter III, Carpenter Realty LLC at 812-559-0458

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWAORIN-202143224)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoals, IN
City
Dubois, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Broker#Open House#This Great Home#Bedrooms#Newer Central Air Unit#The Beautiful Yard#Carpenter Realty Llc
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Shoals Dispatch

Shoals Dispatch

Shoals, IN
59
Followers
289
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shoals Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy