On the hunt for a home in Shoals? These houses are on the market

(Shoals, IN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Shoals. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4969 E Zehr Road, Dubois, 47527 3 Beds 2 Baths | $136,000 | Mobile Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This Great Home has been Beautifully Remodeled! Home Offers 1344 Sq. Ft., 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. No worries with the 2 year old metal roof and Newer Central Air Unit! New Laminate Flooring Throughout Main Living Area and new Ceramic Tile in Kitchen, Laundry and Baths. The Kitchen and Baths are a Designers Dream with Custom Made Counter Tops, Backsplash, Lighting and Vanities. The Back Deck is a Great Place to Relax in Privacy and Enjoy those BBQs! The Beautiful Yard offers 0.49A and Also includes a 2 Car Detached Garage.

For open house information, contact Opal Sermersheim, SELL4FREE-WELSH REALTY CORPORATION at 812-634-6969

2332 N Hwy 150 Highway, West Baden Springs, 47469 2 Beds 4 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 2008

CLOSE TO TOWN BUT IN THE COUNTRY

For open house information, contact Mabel Wininger, Key Associates Real Estate at 812-936-9916

8306 N Crystal Rd., Dubois, 47527 3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Mobile Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1973

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home on 1 Acre of ground in Dubois. Large covered front porch. Large living room that leads into the dining room and kitchen. There is a playhouse and a shed for storage. Sold as-is. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Broker.

For open house information, contact Larry Carpenter III, Carpenter Realty LLC at 812-559-0458