Take a look at these homes on the market in Roundup

(Roundup, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Roundup will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

342 Bender, Roundup, 59072 5 Beds 2 Baths | $860,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,841 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Take a step back in time on this uniquely preserved homestead ranch. Find peace & solitude while enjoying modern conveniences in the 2016 custom built home. This 5 bed, 2 bath, one level home, is complete with a large kitchen & pantry, 10’ ceilings, 2 living rooms, & a huge covered deck. There is also plenty of room for guests in the historic homestead cabin! Enjoy the grassy meadows, rolling hills, unique sandstone rock outcroppings, a spring fed pond & mature Ponderosa forests found throughout the sprawling 160 acres. The property has 2 wells & updated fencing ready for horses or livestock. The property has more than 10 historic ranch buildings preserved with newer roofs. The Bull Mountains are well known for trophy deer & elk, and this property is no exception as the owners find shed antlers annually. Come & experience this amazing property for yourself!

For open house information, contact Scott Schulz, Hayden Outdoors Real Estate at 406-596-4288

168 Old Divide Road, Roundup, 59072 3 Beds 5 Baths | $289,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Country living on 11 beautiful fenced acres with 3-Bedroom - 2-Bath home - move in ready. Large shop garage. Lots of good grass, ready for your animals. Great access with paved road - on a bus route to the property. Good location - country living just 30 miles drive time to Billings MT or 20 miles drive to Roundup, Mt. Excellent water well, Must see to appreciate

For open house information, contact Kenneth Minnie, Big M Realty LLC at 406-323-3111

123 Smith Road, Roundup, 59072 2 Beds 1 Bath | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Rustic cabin and huge shop on 90 acres of prime Bull Mountain real estate. Two 40 acre sections, plus another 10 acres with the house and shop, are located just 4 miles from Hwy 87 about 5 miles south of Roundup. Two good wells and wooded ground hold a wealth of possibilities. Fenced areas to run cattle and horses. The cabin has several wood stoves and a coal/wood furnace. Call agent for information and showing.showing.

For open house information, contact Michael Leo, Keller Williams Yellowstone Properties at 406-655-0005

1016 Main Street, Roundup, 59072 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,286 Square Feet | Built in 1948

This updated centrally located home boasts a two car garage, large backyard (playset included), covered patio and lots of room for storage. The convenient U-shaped kitchen and formal dining area are conveniently located near your covered patio and backyard. The large master bedroom in the lower level affords quiet seclusion, tucked away behind the family room and what is now used as an office space. The large backyard is fully fenced providing a quiet place for entertaining. This property qualifies for special financing (see agent for details).

For open house information, contact Shawn Johnston, Keller Williams Yellowstone Properties at 406-655-0005