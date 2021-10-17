Take a look at these homes for sale in Alderson

(Alderson, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alderson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

10833 Midland Trail, Crawley, 24931 4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Crawley- Looking for a place out in the country? This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home has great potential. Open kitchen with dining area and living room with fireplace and hardwood floors. Large covered porch to spend those warm evenings. Located close to the Middle School. Sold ''As Is''.

149 Townhouse Lane, Lewisburg, 24901 3 Beds 3 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,435 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Luxury living in a beautiful Lewisburg Townhouse! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story townhome is close to all the amenities the town of Lewisburg has to offer! As soon as you step through the door you'll notice an elegant chandelier and cathedral ceiling with huge window allowing lots of natural light to flow through. Wonderful open concept downstairs. Spacious living room with rock gas fireplace.

186 View Rd., Alderson, 24910 3 Beds 1 Bath | $128,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Adorable and secluded this home offers privacy and convenience! This quiet wooded lot is just a short drive from Lewisburg and Hinton. Propane wall heater in living room. New metal roof approximately 5 years old with new gutters and gutter guards. Call today!

5878 Barger Springs Rd, Wayside, 24985 2 Beds 1 Bath | $98,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Gorgeous views from this ridge-top home! Two houses on two separate parcels totaling nearly an acre with a brick house, frame house, and four out buildings (including a two car and one car garage) all with metal roofs to be sold together. There is a large garden area on back of lots that could be a new house site with AMAZING views. Producing orchard as well as an established grape labor.

