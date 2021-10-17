CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holbrook, AZ

On the hunt for a home in Holbrook? These houses are on the market

Holbrook Times
Holbrook Times
 6 days ago

(Holbrook, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Holbrook will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vGlHV_0cU43vf900

4636 N 6Th, Joseph City, 86032

3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Home on almost 18 acres. Comes with a huge shop in the basement. If interested, owner willing to negotiate a t-shirt shop with the house.

For open house information, contact Kathleen Smith, SEI Real Estate Professionals - Holbrook at 928-241-1229

Copyright © 2021 White Mountain Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OqJBV_0cU43vf900

8615 S 24Th Street, Sun Valley, 86029

3 Beds 1 Bath | $22,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,558 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Fix up house on 1.57 acres - near the I-40 and close to Sun Valley Exit - utilities close by.

For open house information, contact Jeremy Schutt, Legendary Properties, LLC at 520-510-8000

Copyright © 2021 White Mountain Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rntEj_0cU43vf900

8515 S 20Th Street, Sun Valley, 86029

3 Beds 2 Baths | $15,000 | Manufactured Home | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1978

896 sq ft single wide outside of town in Sun Valley just south of I40. Great investment opportunity for first time home buyer or an investor looking for good property with some sweat equity. Priced for quick sale.

For open house information, contact Jeremy Schutt, Legendary Properties, LLC at 520-510-8000

Copyright © 2021 White Mountain Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Holbrook Times

Holbrook Times

