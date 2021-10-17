Mccall-curious? These homes are on the market

(Mccall, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mccall will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

308 Silverpine Drive, Mccall, 83638 2 Beds 3 Baths | $630,000 | Townhouse | 1,283 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New townhouses in Downtown McCall! Adjacent to the Alpine Village Courtyard, this is our last building and will complete Silvperpine Village. Estimated completion early November 2021. Urban living meets McCall style in this premium location that is close to shops, restaurants and Payette Lake. Designed with a European Alpine Contemporary flair, the new development completes the Courtyard landscaping and adds to this lovely downtown gathering area. This two bedroom, 2.5 bath residence is 1283 square feet, has an over-sized tandem 2 car garage with plenty of storage. Finishes include granite, tile, stainless steel, alder cabinets and doors and much more! PHOTOS ARE OF SIMILAR RESIDENCES

651 S 3Rd Street, Mccall, 83638 2 Beds 1 Bath | $540,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,230 Square Feet | Built in 1936

This 2 BR 1 Bath home is completely remodeled inside and out. New roofing, exterior siding, HVAC, and all of the interior has been replaced with new materials. There are 3 outbuildings and a 3 car garage. Those driving up from the south be aware that Hwy 55 is closed M-Th 10am-2pm. There is also paving happening between Donnelly and McCall. Expect 20 min delays.

248 Morgan Drive, Mccall, 83638 5 Beds 4 Baths | $799,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Custom home with high end finishes in desirable neighborhood built by local builder, Eckhart Construction. Includes detached 2 bdrm guest quarters! Invite friends and family - plenty of room! The clubhouse is just steps away from your back door featuring a pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness room and entertainment area. The neighborhood trail system provides easy access to Payette River and the pedestrian bridge to McCall's River Front Park & city bike paths. Home boasts custom built in cabinetry, hardwood flooring, tile, custom wood trim, beautiful knotty alder cabinets/doors & granite counters. This home spares no expense when it comes to efficiency with Pella wood clad windows, sliding glass doors and Energy Seal Air Barrier System. This is a rare opportunity you wont want to miss!

Tbd Kaitlyn Loop, Mccall, 83638 3 Beds 2 Baths | $755,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,826 Square Feet | Built in 2021

1826 SQFT Modern Rustic style,3 bedroom 2 bath with Black on Black Carbon Hybrid windows, Granite countertops, Stainless steal appliances, Floor to ceiling stone fireplace, built-ins on either side in the living room, Custom ceiling beams in( Entry, Living room, Dining and master.), Large kitchen/Living room with vaulted ceiling, Custom wood cabinets throughout, Full Tile Walk in Master shower, Black plumbing fixtures throughout, Large walk-through master closet that flows to the laundry room, All wood flooring except Carpet in bedrooms, Heat Pump and electric furnace, Large 200 SQFT covered back patio, 18'wide Garage door. R49 Ceiling R24 walls. Home to be completed in November 2021

