Parachute, CO

Top homes for sale in Parachute

 6 days ago

(Parachute, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Parachute. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

350 Wild Rose Lane, Parachute, 81635

3 Beds 3 Baths | $213,900 | Townhouse | 1,514 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Nice 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath town home in the Tells Meadow Subdivision. This would be a great first time home or a rental! New hard floors in the kitchen and bathrooms! Backs up to the park!! Outside is maintained by the HOA. Come take a look!

For open house information, contact Kevin Everson, Keller Williams Colorado West GJ at 970-256-9101

Copyright © 2021 Aspen/Glenwood Springs MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AGSMLS-172293)

360 Yarrow Circle, Parachute, 81635

3 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | Townhouse | 1,514 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This clean and immaculately maintained townhome would make a great investment property, or first home. Home has been updated with newer appliances, tile flooring, carpet, paint, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures and more. All appliances, including washer/dryer stay with the home. HOA covers all exterior maintenance (roof, siding, landscaping & trash service) and makes for the perfect lock and leave. Unit has additional parking out back. Come see this one today, as you'll have a hard time finding a unit this nice for this price.

For open house information, contact Kathleen Bair, HomeSmart Realty Group at 303-858-8100

Copyright © 2021 Aspen/Glenwood Springs MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AGSMLS-171683)

104 Mahogany Circle, Parachute, 81635

3 Beds 2 Baths | $43,000 | Mobile Home | 1,125 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Come and take a look at this affordable trailer in Battlement Mesa's Saddleback Village. On one of the larger lots with plenty of room to plant your dream garden and have an outdoor oasis. Close to some great walking trails in a quiet neighborhood. This trailer is sure to fit your budget! Buyers must apply and be approved by Saddleback Village Mobile Home Park prior to Seller accepting any offers. Owner Occupants ONLY.

For open house information, contact Kathleen Bair, HomeSmart Realty Group at 303-858-8100

Copyright © 2021 Aspen/Glenwood Springs MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AGSMLS-172331)

39 Hogan Circle, Battlement Mesa, 81635

2 Beds 2 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Light, bright , spacious home with 2 bedrooms plus an office. Beautifully finished with tile in baths and granite counters throughout, upgraded cabinets, island in kitchen and central AC. Exterior is stucco & tile roof. Capture this unique opportunity to find new home in a neighborhood that backs to the Golf Course. Mowing is included in the HOA fee.

For open house information, contact Lori L Cartwright, ERA New Age at 970-945-9060

Copyright © 2021 Aspen/Glenwood Springs MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AGSMLS-172247)

