Heavener, OK

Heavener-curious? These homes are on the market

Heavener Bulletin
 6 days ago

(Heavener, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Heavener will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uk8pA_0cU43nqZ00

Tbd 217Th Ave, Hodgen, 74939

1 Bed 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 728 Square Feet | Built in 1983

This cabin is located in the heart of the Ouachita National forest, just minutes from hiking, camping, fishing, equestrian trails, the Talimena Scenic Byway and only 52 miles from Broken Bow Lake. With some TLC, this could be an incredible getaway or vacation rental. One large room downstairs which holds the living room and kitchen area and a bedroom with bathroom upstairs. This property can also be purchased with the neighboring cabin and 1 acre (MLS# 1047616).

For open house information, contact Luttrell Team, O'Neal Real Estate at 479-739-8087

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1047952)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yL1pP_0cU43nqZ00

51820 Haw Creek Rd, Heavener, 74937

3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,781 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Country store and home nestled in the mountains in the Haw Creek community. Only store for miles. Store features gas pumps, kitchen, eat in dining coolers, and storage for feed store. 3BR 2 bath home located next to the business.

For open house information, contact Tonya Rivera, Poteau Valley Realty at 918-647-7232

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1036377)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37VfGh_0cU43nqZ00

16573 Wiles Rd, Heavener, 74937

4 Beds 3 Baths | $139,000 | Mobile Home | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Nice country setting... Updated 4 bedroom 3 bath mobile home over 2200 sq ft with in ground pool sitting on 1 acre m/l of land. This property also has an outdoor shower, storage building, metal roof, a large covered patio and new A\C(split units). A must see.

For open house information, contact Tonya Rivera, Poteau Valley Realty at 918-647-7232

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1048555)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HfAWX_0cU43nqZ00

27206 Lost Lake Rd, Heavener, 74937

3 Beds 2 Baths | $83,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Ready to get away from it all and enjoy your own remote hideaway? Off the beaten path but within walking distance to the Poteau River for fishing, hiking, hunting and canoeing. You'll be in outdoor paradise with this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath vacation house! Nice master bedroom with bathroom. Cozy wood-burning stove and yes the washer, dryer, refrigerator and stove all stay! Minutes from Wister lake this home is on .54 acres m/l. Enjoy the beautiful view from the large sun-room.

For open house information, contact Sherryl Hammers, Just For You Properties at 918-647-5904

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1027461)

ABOUT

With Heavener Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

