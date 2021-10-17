On the hunt for a home in Colby? These houses are on the market

(Colby, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Colby will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1115 West 6Th Street, Colby, 67701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,084 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Beautifully remodeled home on a large corner lot! 2 bedrooms and an office, 1 bathroom, large eat-in kitchen, welcoming living room, main level laundry, shrub lined corner lot, backyard storage shed, off-street parking, great curb appeal and location. This affordable home has a brand-new kitchen and bathroom, as well as new A/C, heat, plumbing, electrical, flooring, paint, and more. Come tour this move-in ready property!

775 South Franklin Avenue, Colby, 67701 4 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Great opportunity! Located on one of the largest corner lots in Colby, this 4 bedroom 1 bath home also has a detached garage, new driveway, and new roof. Currently rented with excellent rental history, but could also be a great starter home with so much room to build.

829 Highway K-25, Colby, 67701 5 Beds 3 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,431 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Green pasture ground, lush trees, and peaceful country living only 8 miles from town! From the minute you pull into the tree-lined driveway, this property feels like home! Greeting you with its private courtyard, this wonderful spacious brick ranch home is over 4,400 square feet and beautiful inside with large rooms and a well thought out floor plan. The 576 square foot basement offers storage space and storm shelter, while the rest of the home is main level living at its finest with: 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms including a private master suite with private bath and large walk-in closet, office space, main level laundry, cozy living room with fireplace, formal and informal dining and living areas, an amazing kitchen that overlooks the ample backyard and trees, and 2 car attached garage. Storage space and design make this a very functional layout, and provide flexible use of several areas as you need to fit your life.The driveway circles around to both steel framed, concrete floor buildings that offer terrific space on the south end of the property. The first building is 50' x 110' with three 14' x 24' overhead doors, and a framed-out office area with bathroom ready for easy completion. The second building is 36' x 62' with large sliding doors on each end.Conveniently located just off highway 25 for easy access, this unique 28 acre property is surrounded by luscious pasture ground and established tree rows. Come experience peaceful country living!

1710 Sewell Avenue, Colby, 67701 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,072 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Newly built in 2017, the main level living space in this floor plan is large and spacious! This beautiful home offers a lengthy list of amenities: 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, including a big private master bedroom suite with double closets and private bath with double sinks, sitting tub, walk-in shower, and water closet. Zero entry step and handicap accessible. Galley style kitchen and designated dining space. Main level laundry room. Fully finished basement with egress escape windows, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, plentiful storage, and a large living space. Attached oversized 2-car garage with 220V electrical addition. Low maintenance exterior hardy board siding and easy clean windows. Private fenced backyard with 2 storage sheds, beautiful healthy established lawn with underground sprinklers, and front and back covered concrete patios. Come take a tour of all that this amazing home offers!

