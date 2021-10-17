CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truth Or Consequences, NM

Take a look at these homes for sale in Truth Or Consequences

 6 days ago

(Truth Or Consequences, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Truth Or Consequences will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XP7YN_0cU41eyS00

505 N Cedar, Truth Or Consequences, 87901

3 Beds 1 Bath | $44,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,086 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Cute 3 bedroom home in Truth or Consequences NM. Nice front porch, large living and dining rooms, galley kitchen with wood cabinets. Storage shed, and completely fenced back yard.

For open house information, contact JODI JULIANA, STEINBORN & ASSOCIATES REAL ESTATE at 575-522-3698

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-D2000PZ)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BaH2k_0cU41eyS00

407 Trout Road, Elephant Butte, 87935

3 Beds 4 Baths | $995,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,449 Square Feet | Built in 2010

ALL OFFER CONSIDERED! Smart Home over 7000 sqft custom built. 3bed 3 1/2 bath. Large covered balcony 1000 sqft overlooking the Elephant Butte lake. Features a hot-tub w/ automated drop down tv great for entertaining. Garage has heating & Cooling. Custom oak cabinetry throughout w/ soft closures. Kitchen offers marble countertops & an island w/ a 5 burner cooktop. 2 Master suites one upstairs & one down stairs both w/ walk in closets, all bathrooms contain marble showers & marble countertops. Master upstairs has automated drop down tv, access to upper deck, RV garage & an office space that can be converted into another bedroom/nursery. Downstairs master suite has outside access for guests. An ultimate great room, currently used as a man cave/bar/office can also be converted into a master suite. the Mechanical room has 4 York heaters synchronized to 4 York A/C on the roof with solar panels, a 300-gallon reverse osmosis system. A room with 2 10TB servers + a bunker. Many more great features ask for list

For open house information, contact Erika Ceballos, Century 21 Haggerty Co., Realtor at 575-523-7551

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2101180)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eia3h_0cU41eyS00

307 Catfish Road, Elephant Butte, 87935

3 Beds 4 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,200 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Enjoy beach front walk out lake access in this stunning custom built home. This home was designed for entertaining. It is a beautiful example of southwest style with the kitchen being the gathering place of the home, open to the bar, outdoor entertaining, dining and the living room. Ponderosa pine vigas compliment the wood burning fireplace and the picture windows lining the entire space. Built in Bose audio speakers and beautiful tile floors complete the space. 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms are available in the house. The main bedroom suite has a large walk in closet and bathroom complete with marble shower and counters. A sliding glass door opens up onto the patio space which wraps all the way around the home. A spacious shop accompanies the property with a pull through bay and an office or bedroom and a bathroom, which could easily be converted to your little casita.

For open house information, contact Crystal McCaslin, BHGRE Steinborn & Associates at 575-522-3698

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2100829)

See more property details

With Truth Or Consequences Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

