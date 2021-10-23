CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Elected County Coroner in Kentucky Indicted for Illegal Distribution of Controlled Substances

A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Kentucky returned an indictment today charging a former elected county coroner with illegally distributing controlled substances such as oxycodone and OxyContin.

According to court documents, David W. Suetholz, 73, of Ludlow, Kentucky, a medical doctor who served as the elected county coroner for Kenton County, Kentucky, until June 30, 2021, unlawfully distributed opioids to three patients on 10 separate occasions between approximately September 2018 and February 2020.

A summons was issued and Suetholz has been directed to appear on Oct. 27. If convicted, Suetholz faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

