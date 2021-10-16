Take a look at these homes for sale in River Falls

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

 8 days ago

(River Falls, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in River Falls. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

N8031 975Th Street, River Falls, 54022

4 Beds 3 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,372 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Beautiful & spacious 4BR/3BA LL WO on 1 private acre at edge of town is ready & waiting for you! You'll feel welcomed as soon as you enter this well maintained 1 Owner home boasting a vaulted open concept; finished lower level walk-out ideal for entertaining; main floor primary suite w/remodeled bath & 4 season hot tub room w/surround sound & gas stove; multiple outdoor areas & heated 3 car garage! Updated kitchen (2018) features quartz countertops, lots of custom cabinetry, 2 level center island, SS appliances, tile backsplash & French door to a big deck w/sunset views! Two additional BRs, updated full bath, formal dining & laundry are found on the MF as well. Huge open lower level is highlighted by the custom built-in wet bar, entertainment center & fireplace surround! There is also a rec area with pool table, 4th bedroom, workout or toy room, 3/4 bath, storage room and walkout to paver patio & deck in level backyard! Peaceful residential neighborhood & easy commute in any direction!

For open house information, contact Jared Murphy, RE/MAX Results at 715-273-4077

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6086270)

1442 Lee Circle, Hudson, 54016

3 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,681 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Welcome to this beautiful one-level luxury home located in Summit Ridge. An open floor plan in the main living area makes entertaining simple. The large picturesque windows highlight the rooms with sunlight. Enjoy the views of the wildlife and nature from inside or while sitting outside on the maintenance free deck. A bedroom is ready to be finished in the basement for more equity. The upgrades and attention to details are boasting throughout.

For open house information, contact James Olsen, Property Executives Realty at 715-381-8297

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5758373)

110 Dunberry Pass, Hudson, 54016

3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,068 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Come see this beautiful 2 story home. As part of the association you will have access to 2 miles of walking trails, tennis basketball and volleyball courts, a baseball field and 20 acres of open green space. The attached 3 car garage and brick front exterior help give the home great curb appeal. Lovely hardwood floors welcome you at the entrance as well as the kitchen. The stunning 2 story great room has high windows for extra natural light and a decorative brick fireplace to warm up and enjoy those views. Just off the great room is the kitchen and dining area that leads to the large deck that was added last year. The rest of the main level includes a large office, a half bath and 1st floor laundry. Upstairs are all three bedrooms including the master with a full private bath. The 12x13 loft space is a great area that can be used in a variety of ways. The unfinished lower level has a walk out and lots of storage space or add more finished space. Schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Mary Yacoub-Raad, Keller Williams Rlty Integrity* at 715-377-4700

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6092358)

1412 Willow Lane, Prescott, 54021

3 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Duplex | 1,754 Square Feet | Built in 2020

THE EXCITEMENT IS BUILDING!! To-be Built twin homes w/upgrades galore. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including master, granite countertops, SS appliances, Heat & Glo fireplace, Andersen 400 Series Windows, custom cabinets, vinyl plank & carpet floors, 3 panel doors, in-floor heat, vaulted ceilings, sun room, sodded & landscaped yard, sprinkler system, premium vinyl siding w/stone accents, insulated & sheet rocked 2 car garage, 1754 finished square feet, patio, & so much more. Pics from similar home. CALL NOW TO PICK YOUR LOT!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Syverson, WESTconsin Realty LLC at 715-386-1700

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5657916)

