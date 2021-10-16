Take a look at these homes on the market in Grand Rapids

(Grand Rapids, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Grand Rapids. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7355 Cactus Cove Sw, Byron Center, 49315 2 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Condominium | 1,157 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Lovely Sierrafield Condo, meticulously maintained, updated 2 bedroom 1-1/2 bath is ready for you to move right in. The open floor plan on the main level has vaulted ceilings, large windows, great kitchen w/ center island snack bar and upgraded appliances. The four season porch off the living room is perfect for your work from home office or a cozy place to read a book. The lower daylight level features 2 large bedrooms, including a master w/ walk-in closet, full bath and finished laundry area. A two stall attached garage completes this terrific condo. Well maintained common areas in a private and peaceful setting. Great location and only 15 minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. Schedule your private showing today!

1500 Colorado Avenue Se, Grand Rapids, 49507 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,778 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Perfectly placed in the middle of the block is where you will find this gem. Aside of the usual bedrooms and bathrooms you will find a lovely pine paneled 3 season den just off the dining room and another one in the basement! Fully fenced yard, two stall garage, updated kitchen appliances, A/C and more! The fireplace has been professionally sealed BUT there is a gas line right beneath it in the basement if you wanted to convert it to gas. And a new Goodman heater is still in the box in the garage for you to install. While this home has a great layout there is plenty of room for some DIY to make it your own or keep it as it is and start your next chapter.

2438 Martin Avenue Se, Grand Rapids, 49507 4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,450 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Welcome home! Location, charm, and many updates included in this Alger Heights home. This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath features a private backyard oasis with an inground swimming pool. This home is located within walking distance to some of Alger Heights favorite restaurants and breweries including The Old Goat, Brass Ring Brewing, Real Food Cafe, and Kens Fruit Market. Updated features include fully renovated bathroom, furnace and AC new in 2018, roof and windows new in 2015. This home won't last long,schedule your showing today! Seller has instructed agent to hold all offers until Friday 9/17 at 5pm.

253 Prospect Avenue Ne, Grand Rapids, 49503 2 Beds 1 Bath | $235,000 | Condominium | 796 Square Feet | Built in 1965

GR Condo Partners is proud to present this opportunity to own this executive condo unit at Prospect Lofts. Located in the premier Heritage Hill address. The finishes are high quality with tall ceilings, granite surfaces and stainless steel kitchen appliances. This unit is a 2 bedroom, One Bath and in unit laundry Prospect Lofts has its own private parking lot and each unit comes with a reserved space at no extra cost. There is a large rec room available to the ownerss Condos are selling fast -Call for your private showing!

