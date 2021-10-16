On the hunt for a home in Toledo? These houses are on the market

(Toledo, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Toledo. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3977 Consear, Lambertville, 48144 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | 1,444 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Fantastic Brick ranch, Updated kitchen, large Master suite includes walk in closet ,bath and laundry area 20x20, formal dinning room, large sun room, 2 plus car attached garage , large lot , easy access to US 223 Chandelier in dinning room does not stay

1680 Cady Drive, Erie, 48133 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Lovely Open Concept 3 bed, 2 full bath Ranch in Erie on a large corner lot with Mature Trees! Home was built in 2000 and features: luxury vinyl tile, newer roof, beautiful brick gas fireplace, modern open floor plan with white kitchen cabinets, spacious kitchen island with extra cabinet storage, master bedroom has a tray ceiling and full master bathroom along with double closets, tilt-in windows, gutter guards, large 2 car attached garage with attic storage. Deck off the back with privacy fenced-in area for entertaining friends. Excellent Location!

7607 Bridgeway, Temperance, 48182 4 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | 2,091 Square Feet | Built in 1968

There is still plenty of summer left, lots of time to enjoy your inground pool. 37x20 fiberglass with a Gunnite bottom pool, pump and filter one year old. Beautiful landscaping front and back. Home offers living and family rooms w/gas fireplace and formal dining room. Newer kitchen opens to newer sun room which leads to patio and pool. Hardwood under upstairs bedrooms. Home warranty offered. Fenced in garden area with two sheds.

125 Harlan Dr, Walbridge, 43465 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,258 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This Walbridge ranch home sits on a quiet street just South of downtown. Stretch out in the enclosed porch and let the pets run loose in the fenced-in backyard! Plenty of storage throughout and even an additional room off the kitchen that can be used as an office, another bedroom, or whatever you’d like! Newer roof, Furnace 08’, full bath redone in 19’, Electric panel has been updated, laminate flooring throughout the main living spaces. The owner has made several updates and is selling as is. This two owner home is ready for you to make it your very own!

