Check out these homes for sale in Brooklyn now

893 Albany Avenue, Brooklyn, 11203 0 Bed 4 Baths | $999,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,320 Square Feet | Built in 1910

1171 Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, 11230 2 Beds 1 Bath | $368,000 | Stock Cooperative | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in None

HUGE 2 Bedroom Corner Coop in the heart of Midwood. The residence offers 2 Separate King-Size Bedrooms with Oversized Closets; a Spacious Bathroom with Tub, Separate Shower, and Window; a Large Eat-in Kitchen with Windows; a Formal Entry foyer with Closet, Large Living; a Very quiet rear exposure with tons of Natural Sunlight; and much more. Very Low Maintenance and Priced to Sell. The Cooperative is located in an Elevator Building on the Tree Lined Ocean Parkway. Steps to major shopping, restaurants, parks, and transportation. The residence may need some TLC. Call/Text to schedule a private viewing.

322 Leland Avenue, Bronx, 10473 3 Beds 1 Bath | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Detached three bedroom, one bath home with front, side and backyard inclusive of a driveway, shed and garden area. This is a great starter home nestled between Soundview & Pugsley Park and the East River. Only a short walk to the Soundview Ferry Station making your commute to the East Side minutes away for the price is a subway token; 15 minutes to the Upper East side, 30 Minutes to Mid-town and 45 minutes to Wall Street. The main floor consists of a foyer, living room, kitchen and three bedrooms. The property also has a stand up utility basement with sink, washing machine and plenty of room for tools/storage. If you're ready to get into the real estate game and get rid of your landlord in a community that has seen strong appreciation, come on down and get ready to fall in love!!! Garden shed in rear = 162 sq. ft. Partial attic. R3A Zoning. X Zone; no flood insurance needed.

27 Leonard St, Jc, Heights, 07307 3 Beds 3 Baths | $950,000 | Condominium | 1,718 Square Feet | Built in None

Coming early 2022! Welcome to the condos at 27 Leonard, located in desirable Jersey City Heights. Consisting of two luxurious homes newly constructed. Each unit features crisp modern design, offering separate private entrances, serene outdoor spaces, additional private storage and parking for both units. Unit#1 is an expansive 1700+ sq ft 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom duplex with finished lower level and a large private backyard. Custom chef's kitchen with Bertazzoni appliances, quartz countertops with waterfall Moen faucet, European style frame less cabinets and 4" solid hardwood flooring. Bathrooms are highlighted by double sinks, frame less shower doors and rain shower heads. Central Vacuum system, Andersen windows, Rheem HVAC, sound dampening rubber member between floors for ultimate serenity. Unit 2 is 1300+ sq ft 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with private rooftop patio equipped with gas, hot and cold water, Trex decking and incredible NYC views. These units are sure to impress the most meticulous buyer.

