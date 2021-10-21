CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, CT

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Fairfield

Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lnAxB_0cTHZ86D00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(FAIRFIELD, CT) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Fairfield, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Fairfield:

330 Grasmere Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (203) 255-0060

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1619 Post Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 203-259-2353

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1160 Kings Hwy Cutoff

Stop & Shop

Phone: 203-254-8538

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Friday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am-5:00pm

Visit source for more information

414 Kings Hwy E

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 203-336-3551

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
firstforwomen.com

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Connecticut Government
Fairfield, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Vaccines
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Fairfield, CT
Government
Shawnee News-Star

Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic offered at Shawnee hospital

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee and IMMYLabs are offering a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday. The clinic is scheduled for 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the west tower lobby of the hospital, located at 1102 W. MacArthur. Free COVID-19 vaccines are available for first and...
SHAWNEE, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Surgeon General Says How Not to Catch COVID

The surgeon general's biggest crisis used to be warning you away from cigarettes. Now he's teaming with a dating app to get you to stay safe from COVID. Such is the state of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. As cases explode in states like Colorado, they are lower elsewhere in America. And as people start to want to be together—on dates or otherwise—you may be wondering how to socialize safely. As a result, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy teamed with dating app Hinge to tell you how to be safe out there. Read on for five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
INTERNET
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's When the COVID Pandemic Will End

So, the big question on all inquiring minds today is when will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Let's face it, we all have been impacted in some way by this pandemic and although we have made huge strides in the war against COVID, we are still dealing with outbreaks both nationally and internationally, hospitalizations, deaths, and catastrophic economic, social and political repercussions from this pandemic. So when will it end? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

New COVID-19 variant emerges, doctors call it ‘delta plus’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new coronavirus variant has emerged in places such as Europe and Canada, and scientists worry it spreads even faster than the delta variant. They have dubbed the new mutation ‘delta plus’ because it’s said to be 10% more transmissible than the original delta strain currently dominating the globe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ct#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Andrei Tapalaga

A Virus Considered Eradicated in 2019 Just Made a Comeback

Trying to contain the polio epidemic in New York (1916)Polio Eradication. Our world has seen pandemics and epidemics since our world started to become more and more populated, however, every major medical catastrophe we somehow managed to get through. The Black Death came and went, so did the Spanish Flu, but there is a virus that is very notorious in our history for it being present for many years. Just as we thought that we managed to eradicate it from the face of this planet, it has come back yet again during this current pandemic, as if things weren’t bad enough.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Shut Down Anti-Vaxxers With This Message

Coronavirus cases are going down but not fast enough for the pandemic to seem anywhere near over. Concerned with the cases still infecting so much of the world, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with IDEAS host Nahlah Ayed, and was asked about those who are skeptical to the science. Read on for six life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Common antidepressant shows no benefits, higher risk of death for dementia patients

PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom — A team of researchers is urging the public to stop using a common antidepressant as a treatment for dementia-related symptoms. Their study finds mirtazapine failed to provide any benefit for dementia patients dealing with agitation. Moreover, patients taking mirtazapine had a higher likelihood of death than those taking a placebo instead.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County, CT
1K+
Followers
819
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state’s southwestern corner. Stay updated on statewide news, COVID-19 changes, feel-good stories and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy