Holyoke Daily Weather Forecast

HOLYOKE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly Cloudy High 53 °F, low 30 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 57 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 66 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.