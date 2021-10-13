Daily Weather Forecast For Kaunakakai
KAUNAKAKAI, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
