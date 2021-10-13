Weather Forecast For Camden

CAMDEN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 88 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, October 15 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 87 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 16 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 74 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



