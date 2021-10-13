Weather Forecast For Camden
CAMDEN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 15
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0