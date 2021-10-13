Ganado Weather Forecast

GANADO, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight High 50 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight High 54 °F, low 26 °F 7 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 53 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 6 mph



