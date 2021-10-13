Green River Daily Weather Forecast
GREEN RIVER, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 26 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 55 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
