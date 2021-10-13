Weather Forecast For Chicago

CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 60 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.