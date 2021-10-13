Weather Forecast For Chicago
CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
