CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Weather Forecast

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 5 days ago

PHOENIX, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cPqMS2200

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PHX Sun-Times

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(PHOENIX, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Phoenix. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

Save $1.14 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) According to Phoenix gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.14 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sahara Shell at 709 W Southern Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.9.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PHOENIX, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Phoenix area offering savings of $0.84 per gallon. Costco at 3801 N 33Rd Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
PHOENIX, AZ
PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes

Comments / 0

Community Policy