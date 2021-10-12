Weather Forecast For Mission

MISSION, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 63 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 43 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 51 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 51 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 53 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



