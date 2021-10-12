Weather Forecast For Mission
MISSION, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 63 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 43 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 51 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 51 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 53 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
