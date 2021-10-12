CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concrete, WA

Rainy Tuesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

 9 days ago

(CONCRETE, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Concrete Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Concrete:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cOgn9Pu00

  • Tuesday, October 12

    Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 48 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

