Weather Forecast For Chappell
CHAPPELL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, October 12
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 72 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 59 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 14
Widespread frost then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
