Weather Forecast For Chappell

CHAPPELL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, October 12 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 72 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 40 mph



Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 59 °F, low 29 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, October 14 Widespread frost then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 27 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 54 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



