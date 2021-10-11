CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anne Arundel County, MD

Anne Arundel Police Dispatcher Brandy Quarles of Cumberland Charged For Allegedly Forging Doctors Notes For Sick Leave

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ximLK_0cO8dzb600
Stock Photo

An Anne Arundel County Police dispatcher has been charged in connection with an alleged theft scheme involving fake doctors notes and sick leave.

On July 20, 2021, the Office of Professional Standards received a complaint of fraud against a dispatcher with the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Brandy Quarles, a 27-year-old, was accused of sick leave fraud/theft. Police officials say Ms. Quarles gave multiple sick notes to her supervision from a doctor advising she would need extended sick leave beginning in June of 2021.

Through investigative means, it was learned that the sick notes were allegedly fraudulent. Ms. Quarles was hired and working with another agency in their dispatch training program, thus getting paid fraudulently by AACoPD. Ms. Quarles allegedly defrauded the county of over $4,300.00 and was separated from the agency upon the initiation of this investigation. Ms. Quarles was hired by the Anne Arundel County Police Department in May of 2018.

Detectives received a criminal summons charging Ms. Quarles with Theft Scheme, she was served on the summons by another jurisdiction.

Comments / 5

Related
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Man Allegedly Bit Anne Arundel County Police Officer While Being Escorted Out of Maryland Live Casino

A Baltimore man is facing charges after he allegedly bit an Anne Arundel County Police Officer while being escorted out of a casino in Hanover. On October 3, 2021, at approximately 11:45 p.m., officers responded for a disorderly intoxicated subject at the Maryland Live Casino. The officers located the subject and asked him to leave the premises. While the subject was walking away, he began to damage casino property. As officers attempted to take the subject into custody, the subject became combative. Officers were able to restrain the subject who, as officers were placing him into a vehicle to be transported, bit one of the officers on the officer’s forearm, causing a laceration.
MARYLAND STATE
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Fire Department Employee Arrested, Remains Held Without Bond Following Threat of Mass Violence

An Anne Arundel County Fire Department employee remains held without bond after being arrested for allegedly making threats of mass violence at work. On October 5, 2021, at approximately 12:00 p.m. officers responded to Anne Arundel County Fire Department Headquarters in Millersville for a reported threat of mass violence made by the employee, a civilian. The suspect allegedly made detailed statements to other Fire Department employees threatening to use a gun to harm people.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Police: Attempted Robbery of Crofton 7-Eleven Under Investigation

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the attempted robbery of a Crofton Area 7-Eleven store. On October 18, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to an attempted commercial robbery at the 7-Eleven store located at 2129 Defense Highway. An unknown male suspect approached the cashier, stated he had a handgun, and demanded cash. The cashier did not comply and the suspect fled the store in an unknown direction.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Report Annapolis

Robert Dupont, 36, of Severn, Anne Arundel County, Identified as Victim in Fatal DC Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department has identified a man from Severn as the victim in a fatal Washington DC shooting. On Saturday, October 9, 2021, at approximately 1:12 am, officers responded to the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Montgomery County Police Investigating Vandalism Bias Incident

The Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit is actively investigating a bias incident that occurred on Sunday, October 3, 2021. At approximately 8 a.m., Montgomery County Police 2nd District officers were dispatched to a grocery store on the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Rd. for vandalism with hate speech spray painted in the rear of the building. When officers arrived, they observed garbage dumpsters with blue spray paint reading, “WHITE PRIDE 2021.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Patrol Officers Apprehend Suspect in Waldorf Robbery Case:Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On October 3 at 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf for the report of a robbery. A preliminary investigation showed the suspect approached the victim, who was standing in the parking lot of a business, and pushed him to the ground. The suspect then forcibly went through the victim’s pockets and stole a small amount of money the victim was carrying. Officers responding to the call observed the suspect running away from the area and apprehended him without incident. The suspect, Omar Jamal Brooks, 35, of La Plata, was charged with robbery, second-degree assault, and theft. He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. The investigation is ongoing.
WALDORF, MD
Report Annapolis

Police Charge Suspect in Double Murder at Senior Living Community in the Town of Capitol Heights Prince George County

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged the suspect who shot and killed two employees at the Gateway Village senior living community in the town of Capitol Heights on Friday. The suspect is 63-year-old Roy Batson of Capitol Heights. Batson lived at the complex. He is accused of fatally shooting 46-year-old Mackeda Evans of Temple Hills and 46-year-old Michelle Boateng of Capitol Heights. In addition to working at Gateway Village, Boateng also lived at the facility.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dispatcher#Sick Leave#Theft Scheme
Report Annapolis

District Heights Man Arrested on Gun Charge Following Anne Arundel County Traffic Stop

A man from Capital Heights was arrested on a gun charge while driving in Deale. On October 3, 2021, at approximately 9:20 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop. Upon approaching the vehicle the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The investigation led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a loaded .45 caliber Glock 30 handgun and a small amount of marijuana.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Report Annapolis

Wanted Man Arrested in Glen Burnie, Charged with Drug Offense

A wanted man was located in Glen Burnie and now faces additional charges, after he was allegedly found in possession of drugs while being taken into custody. On October 21, 2021, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers were checking on a business located in the 600 block of Crain Highway when they observed a subject known to have an outstanding arrest warrant.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Report Annapolis

Man, 26, Identified as Victim in Fatal Glen Burnie Shooting

Authorities have identified the 26 year old man who was the victim of a fatal shooting in Glen Burnie. On Thursday, October 21, 2021, at approximately 9:55 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police Officers responded to the area of Beach Road and McGowan Avenue in for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male, identified as Gene Fayga Martin, of Glen Burnie, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s).
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Arrest Suspects In Fatal Shooting In Dorchester County

Maryland State Police have arrested two people in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Dorchester County. The first suspect, Douglas Lamont McKnight, 50, of Cambridge, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery and the use of a firearm in a violent crime. He is being held without bail at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
MARYLAND STATE
Report Annapolis

Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Employees at a Brooklyn Park Liquor Store

Detectives with the Anne Arundel County Police Department are actively investigating an armed robbery which occured at a Brooklyn Park area liquor store. On October 11, 2021, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Murph’s Liquors located at 6023 Ritchie Highway for an armed robbery that just occurred. An employee advised he was leaving the business with another employee while carrying a deposit bag. A dark color 4-door vehicle stopped on Ritchie Highway in front of the business and a suspect got out displaying a handgun. The suspect demanded the deposit bag, got back into the vehicle, and fled onto northbound Ritchie Highway.
BROOKLYN PARK, MD
Report Annapolis

Argument Over Alleged Credit Card Theft Leads to Fight, Destruction of Property at Bar in Annapolis

Authorities in Annapolis are investigating a fight that resulted in property destruction at a local bar. On October 9, 2021, at approximately 10:30pm, officers responded to the 100 block of Dock Street for a reported fight in progress. Several subjects reportedly got into an argument in front of Dock Street Bar and Grill. The argument began over an alleged theft of a credit card, and progressed into a scuffle at which time the window to Dock Street Bar and Grill was broken.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy