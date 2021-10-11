CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
District Heights, MD

District Heights Man Arrested on Gun Charge Following Anne Arundel County Traffic Stop

 12 days ago

AACOPD

A man from Capital Heights was arrested on a gun charge while driving in Deale.

On October 3, 2021, at approximately 9:20 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop. Upon approaching the vehicle the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The investigation led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a loaded .45 caliber Glock 30 handgun and a small amount of marijuana.


The driver was arrested, charged accordingly and identified as:

Michael Anthony Jones, 2nd
25-year-old
5500 block of Marlboro Pike
District Heights, Maryland

