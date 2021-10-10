Park Rapids calendar: Coming events

(PARK RAPIDS, MN) Park Rapids has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Park Rapids:

Lake Region AFG Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1005 Park Ave N, Park Rapids, MN

Please enter through the north door, and feel free to bring a mask and social distance if you prefer. For further information, contact Kathy at 218-252-6654.

HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR!!!! Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 26146 Co Rd 89, Park Rapids, MN

HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR!!!! is on Facebook. To connect with HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR!!!!, join Facebook today.

Mid Summer Music Fest 2022 Menahga, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:59 PM

Address: 15743 County Road 31, Menahga, MN 56464

2nd Annual Mid Summer Music Fest with Sebastian Bach • Buckcherry • Firehouse • Powerman5000 and many more!

TRINITY AUCTION CO: R. Thorpe Living Estate Online Auction Part 1 Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

TRINITY AUCTION CO: R. Thorpe Living Estate Online Auction Part 1 by Oberfoell Auctioneers is coming to Park Rapids MN. Find the auction date and venue, auction items for sale, and learn how to bid.

One Knight Stand featuring Kirk Brock at Vacationaire Resort & Clancy's on Island Lake Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 26333 Icon Dr, Park Rapids, MN

Friday is here! Kirk starts singing at 6:30, come have dinner and enjoy some great music!