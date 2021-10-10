Park Rapids calendar: Coming events
(PARK RAPIDS, MN) Park Rapids has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Park Rapids:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 1005 Park Ave N, Park Rapids, MN
Please enter through the north door, and feel free to bring a mask and social distance if you prefer. For further information, contact Kathy at 218-252-6654.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 26146 Co Rd 89, Park Rapids, MN
HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR!!!! is on Facebook. To connect with HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR!!!!, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:59 PM
Address: 15743 County Road 31, Menahga, MN 56464
2nd Annual Mid Summer Music Fest with Sebastian Bach • Buckcherry • Firehouse • Powerman5000 and many more!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
TRINITY AUCTION CO: R. Thorpe Living Estate Online Auction Part 1 by Oberfoell Auctioneers is coming to Park Rapids MN. Find the auction date and venue, auction items for sale, and learn how to bid.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 26333 Icon Dr, Park Rapids, MN
Friday is here! Kirk starts singing at 6:30, come have dinner and enjoy some great music!
