Live events Sisseton — what’s coming up

(SISSETON, SD) Live events are coming to Sisseton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sisseton:

HUNKS The Show at Halftime Sports Bar (Altus, OK) 10/23/21 Grenville, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1489 Webster Blvd, Grenville, SD

HUNKS The Show at Touch Bar El Paso (El Paso, TX) 10/23/21

Halloween Haunted Forrest Sisseton Sisseton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: Sisseton, SD

Join us for a Spooktacular Halloween 🎃 Haunted Forrest on Friday and Saturday, October 29 & 30, 2021 from 8pm to 11pm each night. Persons under 18 years of age need a waiver signed by...

Jimmy Fortune Concert Sisseton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 516 8th Ave W, Sisseton, SD

Hall of Fame Member Jimmy Fortune returns to Sisseton, SD Jimmy Fortune toured, sang and performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 21 years. He joined them first as a temporary replacement...

ADA (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ WHNHS (CO-OP) Wheaton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

The Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (Wheaton, MN) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Ashby/Destiny Academy (Ashby, MN) on Monday, October 18 @ 5p.

BIG STONE CITY LIBRARY HOURS Big Stone City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.