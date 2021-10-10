Falls City events coming up

(FALLS CITY, NE) Falls City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Falls City area:

Christmas Open House Sabetha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 114 N 11th St, Sabetha, KS

Join us for our Christmas Open House October 28th, 29th & 30th. Christmas Cocktails & Hors d'oeuvres!

Sabetha Spooky Sportsman's Night Out Sabetha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Annual Women's Retreat Brownville, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 72898 648A Ave, Brownville, NE

Mark your calendar for Saint Paul Benson's annual Women's Retreat! We'll be on the road to historic Brownville, Nebraska for an overnight stay, great fellowship, and spiritual growth.

Reception Highland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 407 West Ave, Highland, KS

Here is Keith Terry’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on October 2, 2021, at the age of 62, Keith Terry of Highland, Kansas passed away. Family...

Monthly meeting for the Northeast Kansas Pro-Life Action League Reserve, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 424 Oregon St, Reserve, KS

Monthly meeting to determine group action steps, goals, financials and events. All are welcome to attend. Meal and childcare provided.