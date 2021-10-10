CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls City, NE

Falls City events coming up

Falls City Daily
Falls City Daily
 6 days ago

(FALLS CITY, NE) Falls City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Falls City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11MVa7_0cMyUN9c00

Christmas Open House

Sabetha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 114 N 11th St, Sabetha, KS

Join us for our Christmas Open House October 28th, 29th & 30th. Christmas Cocktails & Hors d'oeuvres!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tSRLX_0cMyUN9c00

Sabetha Spooky Sportsman's Night Out

Sabetha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9FxW_0cMyUN9c00

Annual Women's Retreat

Brownville, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 72898 648A Ave, Brownville, NE

Mark your calendar for Saint Paul Benson's annual Women's Retreat! We'll be on the road to historic Brownville, Nebraska for an overnight stay, great fellowship, and spiritual growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzVmG_0cMyUN9c00

Reception

Highland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 407 West Ave, Highland, KS

Here is Keith Terry’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on October 2, 2021, at the age of 62, Keith Terry of Highland, Kansas passed away. Family...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uneY0_0cMyUN9c00

Monthly meeting for the Northeast Kansas Pro-Life Action League

Reserve, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 424 Oregon St, Reserve, KS

Monthly meeting to determine group action steps, goals, financials and events. All are welcome to attend. Meal and childcare provided.

Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News

Russia records highest daily new Covid-19 case number

MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 percent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Falls City Daily

Falls City Daily

Falls City, NE
With Falls City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

