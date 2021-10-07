CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allakaket, AK

Thursday rain in Allakaket: Ideas to make the most of it

Allakaket Digest
Allakaket Digest
 6 days ago

(ALLAKAKET, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Allakaket Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Allakaket:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13W1uh_0cJz35HB00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Light snow during the day; while rain and snow likely overnight

    • High 38 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Slight chance of rain and snow then snow showers during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight

    • High 36 °F, low 24 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 34 °F, low 21 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 32 °F, low 21 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Allakaket Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

