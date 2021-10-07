Pinon Weather Forecast
PINON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- 13 to 16 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 59 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
