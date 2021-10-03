North Platte calendar: Coming events

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) North Platte has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the North Platte area:

Fridays with Pals at Homestead Pumpkin Patch North Platte, NE

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 6459 S Homestead Rd, North Platte, NE

Come out for a fun evening at Homestead Pumpkin Patch!! Whether it's for family fun or a date night adventure, enjoy a Pals handcrafted brew.

NPCC Haunted Hoops Basketball Camp North Platte, NE

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 601 W State Farm Rd, North Platte, NE

Local youth will have the opportunity to brush up their dribbling and other basketball skills thanks to a Haunted Hoops camp planned for the end of October. The North Platte Community College...

North Platte Farmers Market North Platte, NE

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1000 S Dewey St, North Platte, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 5 - October, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 1PM July 6 - September 2021Tuesdays, 3PM - 6PM Location: Platte River Mall,1000 South

Better Breathers Club North Platte, NE

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:40 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:40 AM

Address: 601 W Leota St, North Platte, NE

American Lung Association Better Breathers Clubs are regularly scheduled, in-person support groups for individuals with chronic lung disease including COPD, pulmonary fibrosis and lung cancer...

Wee Read North Platte, NE

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:20 AM

When: October 20, 2021 @ 10:00 am – 10:20 am Where: Meeting Room Wee Read is a 20-minute program for children under 3 and their caregivers.