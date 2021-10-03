CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Klamath Falls events calendar

Klamath Falls News Beat
Klamath Falls News Beat
 6 days ago

(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) Klamath Falls is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Klamath Falls area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xjHQR_0cFqcm6O00

Zach's Bikes Spinning Circles Around Stukel

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: Oc&E Woods Line State Trail, Klamath Falls, OR

This is a beautiful and scenic ride though Poe Valley past farm fields to Harpold rd. The route continues around the south end of Stukel Mountain then turns north skirting foothills while rolling...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivEp0_0cFqcm6O00

California Area Chair Retreat @ Tule Lake

Tulelake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 5215 Hill Rd, Tulelake, CA

California Area Chair Retreat @ Tule LakeWinema Lodge7:00 PM - 10:00 PMContact(s)Tulelake CA0078@ducks.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37irFx_0cFqcm6O00

Thank A Farmer Dinner

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 4500 Foothills Blvd, Klamath Falls, OR

Dinner and auction to benefit agricultural education and firearms safety in Klamath County, Oregon Email agricampusa@gmail.com or call 541.892.0958 Baked Potato Bar and food provided by Lost River...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LIxg0_0cFqcm6O00

Ladies Coffee Morning

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 6100 Church Hill Dr, Klamath Falls, OR

LADIES, COME AND JOIN US FOR A COFFEE OPEN HOUSE! A TIME TO CONNECT, VISIT AND CATCH UP. WHEN: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9TH TIME: 9:30AM WHERE: KCC’S 1ST FLOOR CAFÉ WE LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43gXxO_0cFqcm6O00

Better Breathers Club

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 2909 Daggett Ave Suite 225, Klamath Falls, OR

Living with a chronic lung disease can be easier. Better Breathers Clubs are welcoming support groups for individuals with chronic lung disease and their caregivers. Learn better ways to cope with...

Klamath Falls News Beat

Klamath Falls News Beat

Klamath Falls, OR
ABOUT

With Klamath Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

