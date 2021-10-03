CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, NE

Live events on the horizon in Fullerton

Fullerton News Flash
Fullerton News Flash
 6 days ago

(FULLERTON, NE) Live events are coming to Fullerton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fullerton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vtti1_0cFqLiFL00

Ladies night husker

Columbus, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 2313 11th Street, Columbus, NE 68601

Ladies Night Magic Mike Night Tribute Show with Charity Fundraiser and Pet Food Drive for Paws and Claws Animal Rescue Shelter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aIdOV_0cFqLiFL00

Pura Troka Perrona

Columbus, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 822 15th Street, Columbus, NE 68601

October 23rd 12-8pm Burnout Pit, Music, Food & Etc. !!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WJxWM_0cFqLiFL00

(ASD) One-Day Overview of Intensive Teaching of Verbal Behavior

Columbus, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 2563 4tth Ave, South Building, Columbus, NE 68601

Presenter(s):  Abby Pfister Northeast Region ASD Coordinator  Audience: This training is only for staff who currently work with a teacher/S

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hWug9_0cFqLiFL00

Farmers' Market

Central City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 409 17th Ave, Central City, NE

Come hang with us and a variety of vendors every Saturday until October 9th from 9am-1pm!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MgbHb_0cFqLiFL00

Residency in Albion

Albion, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: Albion, NE

Shawn & Maria perform evening and outreach concerts for the citizens of Albion. Presented by the Albion Area Arts Council.\n

Fullerton News Flash

Fullerton News Flash

Fullerton, NE
ABOUT

With Fullerton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

