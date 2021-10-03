CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mission, SD

What’s up Mission: Local events calendar

Mission Digest
Mission Digest
 6 days ago

(MISSION, SD) Live events are lining up on the Mission calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mission:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tbmw8_0cFqBtDA00

Valentine Farmers' Market

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 710 US-20, Valentine, NE

This event listing provided for the Valentine community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30CKux_0cFqBtDA00

Old West Days and Nebraska Cowboy Poetry Gathering

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 431 N Green St, Valentine, NE

Schedule:9 am - 7 pm: Western Art, Trade Quilt Show9 am - 12 pm: Free Poetry Music Sessions1:30 pm: Featured Performances ($15) - High School AuditoriumJan

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Inu5K_0cFqBtDA00

Barn Quilt Workshop

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

You do not need to be an artist to paint a barn quilt and you do not need a barn to put it on! You can choose from 2, 3 or 4 foot on barn quilt size. Join us and learn some of the tricks to make...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i0DYU_0cFqBtDA00

Robotics Club 2021-2022 Open House

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 365 N Main St #3, Valentine, NE

Calling all youth ages 9 and up interested in Robotics! Come and see what our state qualifying program is all about. There will be competitive and non-competitive options. We will discuss meeting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47vyZ4_0cFqBtDA00

Board Meeting

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 324 N Main St, Valentine, NE

The regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Valentine Public Library will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021 as planned at 4:30 p.m. in the Library Meeting room for the purpose of...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mission, SD
Mission, SD
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Poetry#Ne Schedule#Western Art
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
Mission Digest

Mission Digest

Mission, SD
9
Followers
192
Post
906
Views
ABOUT

With Mission Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy