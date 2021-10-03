What’s up Mission: Local events calendar

(MISSION, SD) Live events are lining up on the Mission calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mission:

Valentine Farmers' Market Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 710 US-20, Valentine, NE

This event listing provided for the Valentine community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

Old West Days and Nebraska Cowboy Poetry Gathering Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 431 N Green St, Valentine, NE

Schedule:9 am - 7 pm: Western Art, Trade Quilt Show9 am - 12 pm: Free Poetry Music Sessions1:30 pm: Featured Performances ($15) - High School AuditoriumJan

Barn Quilt Workshop Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

You do not need to be an artist to paint a barn quilt and you do not need a barn to put it on! You can choose from 2, 3 or 4 foot on barn quilt size. Join us and learn some of the tricks to make...

Robotics Club 2021-2022 Open House Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 365 N Main St #3, Valentine, NE

Calling all youth ages 9 and up interested in Robotics! Come and see what our state qualifying program is all about. There will be competitive and non-competitive options. We will discuss meeting...

Board Meeting Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 324 N Main St, Valentine, NE

The regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Valentine Public Library will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021 as planned at 4:30 p.m. in the Library Meeting room for the purpose of...