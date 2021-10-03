You need to watch the most absurd sci-fi reboot on Amazon Prime ASAP
In the 1980s, Tim Burton made a name for himself. After emerging as a concept artist at Disney, Burton showed an eagerness to meld horror and comedy together, with results bordering on the surreal. After 1985’s Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure and 1988’s Beetlejuice, he showed that he could deliver unique visuals on a budget. He quickly became bankable, though audiences associated him with larger-than-life eccentricity.www.inverse.com
Comments / 0