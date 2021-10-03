CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

You need to watch the most absurd sci-fi reboot on Amazon Prime ASAP

By David Grossman
Inverse
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 1980s, Tim Burton made a name for himself. After emerging as a concept artist at Disney, Burton showed an eagerness to meld horror and comedy together, with results bordering on the surreal. After 1985’s Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure and 1988’s Beetlejuice, he showed that he could deliver unique visuals on a budget. He quickly became bankable, though audiences associated him with larger-than-life eccentricity.

www.inverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

3 Denzel Washington Movies Are Blowing Up On Netflix

As the most-watched list proves on an almost daily basis, Netflix subscribers will never grow tired of the mid budget action thriller. That appears to be especially true if your name is Denzel Washington, Liam Neeson or Jason Statham, with all three of the genre titans currently dominating the viewership charts.
MOVIES
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in October 2021

There’s a lot of decent stuff hitting Netflix in October: “Leon: The Professional,” “As Good as It Gets,” “A Knight’s Tale,” “Ghost.” But “decent” doesn’t cut it with IndieWire. There are also some outstanding titles coming to the service this month, and those are the ones we’re highlighting below. That...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The L Word’ Actress Jamie Clayton Starring as Pinhead in New ‘Hellraiser’ Movie

In a casting that gender-reverses an iconic horror movie character, Jamie Clayton, one of the stars of The L Word: Generation Q, is starring as Pinhead in Spyglass’ reboot of 1980s classic Hellraiser. The project is described as a “loyal, yet evolved reimagining” of the movie based on Clive Barker’s novella The Hellbound Heart. Barker expanded the story into a 1987 movie he wrote and directed about a puzzle box that opens a gateway to a horrific world run by Cenobites, mutilated beings dedicated to torture and led by a prickly headed man nicknamed Pinhead. Pinhead, and his unique look, became central...
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Kate'

“Kate” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. In this Netflix thriller, Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays a ruthless assassin who gets fatally poisoned and spends her final 24 hours seeking revenge on the people responsible. The film was released on the platform on Sept. 10.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Baker
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Beetlejuice
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Roland Emmerich
Person
Charlton Heston
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Charlie Sheen
Person
Adam Rifkin
Person
Phillip Noyce
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on October 7

It's time to stop peering into other people's windows to see what they're watching on Netflix. If you want to know which movies are popular, just check out Netflix's Top 10 list of movies. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Thursday, Oct. 7 has an impressive debut from the teen horror film There's Someone Inside Your House, which slashes its way to No. 2. But it's not good enough to topple Jake Gyllenhaal's The Guilty, which sits at No. 1. The only other debut on the list is The Karate Kid (the 2010 do-over, not the original), which premieres at No. 9.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ Trailer: HBO Max Doc Goes Beyond the Headlines of Ill-Fated Star

“Clueless” and “8 Mile” star Brittany Murphy’s sudden death in 2009 at the age of 32 rocked Hollywood. Much speculation followed as to the cause of her death at a young age, while it was eventually ruled as an accident. A new HBO Max documentary, “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?,” aims to go beyond the headlines to explore the screen icon’s life and death. The two-part series premieres on the streaming platform October 14. Watch the trailer below. Here’s the synopsis, courtesy of HBO Max: “A beloved Hollywood starlet known for a number of iconic roles – gone at 32 years old....
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Don't miss one of the best sci-fi series on Amazon Prime Video

There are some must-watch shows out there that you forget not everyone has seen. Orphan Black, a Canadian sci-fi series from several years back, is one of them. The gem spiked in attention in 2016 when its star Tatiana Maslany won a best actress Emmy. Now she's back in the spotlight for scoring a gig playing She-Hulk in an upcoming Marvel Disney Plus series. Her talent is indisputable. She's an unbelievable chameleon. To see her skills in action, you should watch her star-making sci-fi show.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Stunning Sci-Fi Movies That Are All But Forgotten

Marvelous Videos presents amazing sci-fi movies that are all but forgotten these days…. Next to horror, science fiction stands as one of the most overstuffed genres of all time. It doesn’t take much to make a film fit the mould- a crazy idea, an interesting setting, maybe a unique species? Slap it onto a script and you have another mediocre presentation that will get lost in the annals of time.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#Asap#Pee Wee#Apes#The Hughes Brothers
CinemaBlend

LuLaRich: What To Watch If You Liked The Amazon Docuseries

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In September 2021, the Amazon Prime four-part docuseries LuLaRich came onto the scene and shared the incredible story of the unprecedented success of the the LuLaRoe clothing brand, as well as the questionable decisions and tactics the company allegedly used to become a multi-billion-dollar behemoth in the retail world.
TV & VIDEOS
Inverse

most revolutionary sci-fi sequel

“Tick tock.” Time is an odd thing in most dystopian movies. Dystopian stories fold in the past, present, and future to create a discombobulated but still recognizable world. These stories are simultaneously intriguing and unnerving since they take contemporary societal ills and stretch them to their extremes. The results can come across as regressive, so we may try to situate dystopian fiction in the past. Yet, because these films usually have futuristic settings, we have little choice but to view them as our potential future.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Inverse

Netflix October 2021: 11 haunting sci-fi shows and movies you can't miss

For Netflix & Chills 2021 this October? Netflix is once again asking you to snuggle up indoors to stream all sorts of spooky TV shows and movies, both new and old. Witches and ghouls are fun and all, but what about spooky science fiction?. September brought us action-packed movies like...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Space.com

Upcoming sci-fi movies for 2021 & 2022

The sci-fi movie genre is one that elevates viewers to new heights, literally all the way up into space sometimes, and expands our minds to the supernatural, the abnormal, and the downright fantastical. We’ve been treated to a plethora of sci-fi movies up to now but there’s always room for more and with new movies come new fantastic worlds to explore. We’ve got lots to tell you about in regards to the upcoming sci-fi movies for 2021 & 2022 with brand-new titles, long-awaited sequels, and some spin-off space goodness.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Arcane’: Release Date, Trailer Revealed for Netflix Animated Sci-Fi Series

Netflix has released an official trailer and announced the release date for the upcoming animated sci-fi series “Arcane.” Developed and produced by Riot Games, the company behind the “League of Legends” franchise, “Arcane” is an event series set in the same universe that offers up origin stories for various characters. Netflix has dated the series for release on Saturday, November 6.
TV SERIES
romper.com

18 Spooktacular Movies On Amazon Prime To Watch As A Family This Halloween

There is something about Halloween movies that make them so much better than movies about any other genre. It could be the scenery, the cozy feelings they produce, and the fact that movies about Halloween are just simple so much fun. No matter the reason for tuning in, you’ll probably want to watch these Halloween movies on Amazon Prime that are perfect to watch with every member of your family.
RELATIONSHIPS
Laredo Morning Times

Get a $5 credit when you watch any movie or TV show on Amazon Prime Video

If you have an Amazon Prime account, you've got $5 just waiting for you to claim. When you watch any video included in Prime Video, you'll get a free $5 credit. You don't need to rent a movie or buy anything. This credit is earned by watching anything included in your Prime Video account, like any Amazon Originals, such as "The Tomorrow War" or "Without Remorse." Maybe Amazon is offering this promo to get people to watch their highly-criticized "Cinderella" remake.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Don’t Have Amazon Prime? Here’s How You Can Watch ‘Black as Night’ for Free

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. One of the great things about October is that you finally get to gorge on Halloween movies like “Black as Night,” a spooky new horror flick about a teenage vampire slayer. The film began streaming on Amazon Prime on Friday, and if you’re not already subscribed to the platform you can join today and instantly stream the movie for free. An action-horror hybrid film with...
MOVIES
Variety

‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ Ordered at Netflix, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp to Return

Netflix has ordered “That ’90s Show,” a spinoff of the hit Fox sitcom “That ’70s Show,” Variety has learned. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents Red and Kitty Forman in the original series, are set to return in “That ’90s Show.” Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the show, which will be a multi-cam sitcom like the original. In the new series, it’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI, kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy