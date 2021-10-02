CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NM

Weather Forecast For Bloomfield

Bloomfield (NM) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BLOOMFIELD, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEIuj_0cF2kv6M00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

