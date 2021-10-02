CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hereford, AZ

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Hereford (AZ) Weather Channel
Hereford (AZ) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(HEREFORD, AZ) A sunny Saturday is here for Hereford, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hereford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uk9JW_0cF2i8Rm00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hereford, AZ
Jesup (GA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(JESUP, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jesup. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
JESUP, GA
Hereford (AZ) Weather Channel

Hereford (AZ) Weather Channel

Hereford, AZ
132
Followers
589
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy