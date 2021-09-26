CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Geneva, WI

Coming soon: Lake Geneva events

Lake Geneva Times
Lake Geneva Times
 5 days ago

(LAKE GENEVA, WI) Live events are lining up on the Lake Geneva calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake Geneva:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFfRu_0c8chMkV00

Oktoberfest Kick-Off

Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 525 Broad Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Delicious food and refreshing drinks - all in the name of Oktoberfest!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e6zUa_0c8chMkV00

2021 Discover Lake Geneva Bridal Showcase!

Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 812 Wrigley Dr, Lake Geneva, WI

Step aboard Lake Geneva Cruise Line yachts decorated by top wedding professionals. Premiere vendors will be on hand including caterers, florists, photographers, musicians, bridal wear, stationers...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YyLmm_0c8chMkV00

Essential Great Chicago Fire — Lake Geneva Public Library

Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 918 W Main St, Lake Geneva, WI

October 8, 2021 is the 150th Anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire. All month during the month of September tune in to William Pack's video presentation on the events that transformed Chicago...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gpqN_0c8chMkV00

Open Mic - Every Thursday at House of Music

Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: N3241 County Trunk H, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

It’s an open mic! It’s an open jam! It’s an open stage for all music lovers, held in Studio G at Lake Geneva House of Music.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Whgpb_0c8chMkV00

Blue Rhythm Duo at Flat Iron Tap

Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 150 Center St #2007, Lake Geneva, WI

Join Blue Rhythm for some food and tunes at Flat Iron's weekly music night

Learn More

Comments / 0

