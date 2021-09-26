Hazard calendar: Coming events

(HAZARD, KY) Hazard has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hazard:

Adventure Chicks Fall for the Gorge Trip Campton, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 5150 KY-715, Campton, KY 41301

Adventure Chicks Fall for the Gorge Trip will be sure to encompass all aspects of adventure.

Krimidinner "Ein mörderischer Empang" Pippa Passes, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 02:00 PM

Address: Friedrich-List-Allee 9, 41844 Wegberg

Krimidinner "Ein mörderischer Empfang" Der Tatort Die Umgebung von Wegberg und Wegberg selbst sind in der Verbrechensstatistik nun wirklich nicht an vorderster Stelle zu finden. Und dennoch ist es ab und an möglich, Zeuge eines Verbrechens zu werden. Selten aber dürfte sein, dass Tatort und Zeitpunkt des Verbrechens vorher bekannt, und während des Ereignisses Essen und Trinken ausdrücklich erwünscht sind. Der Plan Den Stein des Anstoßes gibt Maria Vianden, eine prominente Bürgerin, deren verstor

Jouley/Electric Bus Tour - Corbin Independent Schools Stop! Hyden, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 144 Cr-1733, Hyden, KY

Come out and join us on Tuesday, September 28th for a special Jouley/ Electric Bus Demo! About this Event Boyd Truck Centers, Thomas Built Buses, and Kentucky Clean Fuels Coalition are hosting an...

Sunny Sweeney ( Full Band ) at Ponderosa Pines Manchester, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 242 New Truckers RD, Manchester, KY 40962

Join us as we welcome Sunny Sweeney to the Ponderosa Pines stage!

4-H Youth Art Kits Manchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 69 Jameson Rd, Manchester, KY

4-H Youth Art Kits can be picked September 27th-30th at the Clay County Extension Office from 8 am – 4 pm. FREE to all youth Ages: 5-18. You must call 598-2789 to register by 9/22. Note: Youth...