Live events Warren — what’s coming up

(WARREN, PA) Warren is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Warren area:

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: UNDERSERVED AND MARGINALIZED GROUPS IN JAMESTOWN Jamestown, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 116 E 3rd St, Jamestown, NY

WRFA is pleased to present a three-part series of Community Conversations, connecting the broader Jamestown community with its marginalized/under-served groups to increase public awareness of...

Friends of Norm Fundraiser Jamestown, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 14 Jones and Gifford Avenue, Jamestown, NY 14701

Cruise with Friends of Norm Green on the Chautauqua Belle in benefit of Norm's campaign.

Chakra-Balancing Yoga Workshops Jamestown, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1771 Foote Ave, Jamestown, NY

The Sun Studio at the Tree of Life is opening! Join us on your mats for meditation, yoga designed for all levels, and guides for foods, essential oils, and crystals that help align your energy...

Annual Archery Broadhead Shoot Frewsburg, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1111 Frew Run Rd, Frewsburg, NY

Annual Archery Broadhead Shoot is on Facebook. To connect with Annual Archery Broadhead Shoot, join Facebook today.

Release the Trauma, Return to Love Retreat Tidioute, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: Tippy Canoe, Hill Drive, Tidioute, PA 16351

A 3 day immersive transformational retreat in the Allegheny forest.