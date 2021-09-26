CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren, PA

Live events Warren — what’s coming up

Warren Today
Warren Today
 5 days ago

(WARREN, PA) Warren is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Warren area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NMDDA_0c8cgeC000

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: UNDERSERVED AND MARGINALIZED GROUPS IN JAMESTOWN

Jamestown, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 116 E 3rd St, Jamestown, NY

WRFA is pleased to present a three-part series of Community Conversations, connecting the broader Jamestown community with its marginalized/under-served groups to increase public awareness of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e0sra_0c8cgeC000

Friends of Norm Fundraiser

Jamestown, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 14 Jones and Gifford Avenue, Jamestown, NY 14701

Cruise with Friends of Norm Green on the Chautauqua Belle in benefit of Norm's campaign.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fo7Jg_0c8cgeC000

Chakra-Balancing Yoga Workshops

Jamestown, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1771 Foote Ave, Jamestown, NY

The Sun Studio at the Tree of Life is opening! Join us on your mats for meditation, yoga designed for all levels, and guides for foods, essential oils, and crystals that help align your energy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dplCz_0c8cgeC000

Annual Archery Broadhead Shoot

Frewsburg, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1111 Frew Run Rd, Frewsburg, NY

Annual Archery Broadhead Shoot is on Facebook. To connect with Annual Archery Broadhead Shoot, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46THDT_0c8cgeC000

Release the Trauma, Return to Love Retreat

Tidioute, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: Tippy Canoe, Hill Drive, Tidioute, PA 16351

A 3 day immersive transformational retreat in the Allegheny forest.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, PA
City
Chautauqua, NY
City
Jamestown, PA
City
Jamestown, NY
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Jamestown, NY
Entertainment
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ny Wrfa#Community Conversations#Gifford Avenue#Ny 14701 Cruise With#The Tree Of Life#Sun Oct 10
Warren Today

Warren Today

Warren, PA
84
Followers
226
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Warren Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy