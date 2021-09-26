Gillette events coming soon

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(GILLETTE, WY) Gillette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gillette area:

2nd Annual MESStival Kick-Off

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

This is our beginning of the school year annual KICK-OFF! Junior High students will meet in the church parking lot from 6pm to 7:30pm. SENIOR HIGH students will meet from 7:30pm to 9:00pm in the...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Gillette, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Gillette, WY 82716

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Benefit Breakfast ~ From Me To You

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 4054 E Boxelder Rd, Gillette, WY

FROM ME TO YOU is a community non-profit agency whose focus is to aid families with clothing needs from newborn to adult by hosting free clothes swaps. Breakfast benefit.~.$5 for 6-10 yrs, $9 for...

The Spirit of Wyoming Fall 2021 Expo

Gillette, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718

Attendees may select from a variety of practitioners presenting popular metaphysical and holistic disciplines.

Lobster Palooza!

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2721 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette, WY

Sometimes, you just need a whole weekend to celebrate your favorite foods. Well, Lobster is getting the celebrity treatment at Rib and Chop House with us this #NationalLobsterDay! ? The featured...

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
ABOUT

With Gillette Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

