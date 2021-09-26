Gillette events coming soon

(GILLETTE, WY) Gillette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gillette area:

2nd Annual MESStival Kick-Off Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

This is our beginning of the school year annual KICK-OFF! Junior High students will meet in the church parking lot from 6pm to 7:30pm. SENIOR HIGH students will meet from 7:30pm to 9:00pm in the...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Gillette, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Gillette, WY 82716

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Benefit Breakfast ~ From Me To You Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 4054 E Boxelder Rd, Gillette, WY

FROM ME TO YOU is a community non-profit agency whose focus is to aid families with clothing needs from newborn to adult by hosting free clothes swaps. Breakfast benefit.~.$5 for 6-10 yrs, $9 for...

The Spirit of Wyoming Fall 2021 Expo Gillette, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718

Attendees may select from a variety of practitioners presenting popular metaphysical and holistic disciplines.

Lobster Palooza! Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2721 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette, WY

Sometimes, you just need a whole weekend to celebrate your favorite foods. Well, Lobster is getting the celebrity treatment at Rib and Chop House with us this #NationalLobsterDay! ? The featured...