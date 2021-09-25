Lewistown calendar: Coming events

(LEWISTOWN, MO) Live events are coming to Lewistown.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lewistown:

Asian Cuisine Quincy, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1301 S 48th St, Quincy, IL

Community-Based Outreach: Explore the depths of Asian cuisine from curries to pho, blending exotic spices to create new and exciting dishes. Please bring your own chef’s knife and a couple of...

Top of the Hill Luncheon Canton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Canton, MO

Join us in inducting the Class of 1970 and 1971 into the Top of the Hill Society and celebrate the reunion years 1960 and 1961.



Heartland Homecoming Bethel, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 6434 Shelby Co Rd 150, Bethel, MO

This year, the Heartland Community is celebrating more than 25 years of seeing people find hope for their lives and is hosting a "Heartland Homecoming." The event coincides with National Recovery...

Celebration of Life Quincy, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 1435 State St, Quincy, IL

Brenda K. Pittman, 71, of Quincy, died at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at her home. Born January 10, 1950, in Jonesboro, AR. to Samuel and Lila Glover Woollums. She married William H...

Reception: Quincy Artist Guild Art Show Quincy, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1301 S 48th St, Quincy, IL

The Heath Center Art Gallery is hosting Quincy Artist Guild in an art show beginning Tuesday, Sept. 28 with an opening reception from 5-7 pm that evening. The group will display paintings in...