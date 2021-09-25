CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewistown Voice

Lewistown calendar: Coming events

Lewistown Voice
Lewistown Voice
 7 days ago

(LEWISTOWN, MO) Live events are coming to Lewistown.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lewistown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sbsq3_0c7uiRsI00

Asian Cuisine

Quincy, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1301 S 48th St, Quincy, IL

Community-Based Outreach: Explore the depths of Asian cuisine from curries to pho, blending exotic spices to create new and exciting dishes. Please bring your own chef’s knife and a couple of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a58cX_0c7uiRsI00

Top of the Hill Luncheon

Canton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Canton, MO

Join us in inducting the Class of 1970 and 1971 into the Top of the Hill Society and celebrate the reunion years 1960 and 1961.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLdxj_0c7uiRsI00

Heartland Homecoming

Bethel, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 6434 Shelby Co Rd 150, Bethel, MO

This year, the Heartland Community is celebrating more than 25 years of seeing people find hope for their lives and is hosting a "Heartland Homecoming." The event coincides with National Recovery...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46llT0_0c7uiRsI00

Celebration of Life

Quincy, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 1435 State St, Quincy, IL

Brenda K. Pittman, 71, of Quincy, died at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at her home. Born January 10, 1950, in Jonesboro, AR. to Samuel and Lila Glover Woollums. She married William H...

Learn More

Reception: Quincy Artist Guild Art Show

Quincy, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1301 S 48th St, Quincy, IL

The Heath Center Art Gallery is hosting Quincy Artist Guild in an art show beginning Tuesday, Sept. 28 with an opening reception from 5-7 pm that evening. The group will display paintings in...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lewistown Voice

Lewistown Voice

Lewistown, MO
ABOUT

With Lewistown Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

