Forrest City, AR

Forrest City events calendar

Forrest City News Alert
Forrest City News Alert
 7 days ago

(FORREST CITY, AR) Live events are lining up on the Forrest City calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Forrest City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2glDST_0c7ugJqS00

Three County Fair Gospel Night

Hunter, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Join us on Wednesday, September 22 at 7 pm for Gospel music in the Entertainment building. No admission fee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RBZaQ_0c7ugJqS00

Village Creek State Park – Wynne, AR

Wynne, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 201 Co Rd 754, Wynne, AR

Start off the fall hiking season with a hike at Village Creek State Park near Wynne, AR. This is a moderate 5 mile hike along the Old Wagon Road west and the Trail of Tears with several hills...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xc0dd_0c7ugJqS00

H.E.R.S. Healing Every Reality Safely 1st "Head On" Mental Health Event

Robinsonville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 5274 Kirby Road, Tunica Resorts, MS 38664

Please join us for our 1st "Head On" Women's Mental Health to be encouraged in Jesus Christ and break the stigma surrounding mental health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTsK9_0c7ugJqS00

Mental Health First Aid Class

Forrest City, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance us disorders. This training gives you the skills you need to reach out ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47TxpH_0c7ugJqS00

Delta Roots Music Festival, A Tribute to Levon Helm

Helena, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 08:00 PM

Address: 116 Cherry Street, Helena-West Helena, AR 72342

LIVE Music • Arts and Crafts • Food Vendors • Cash Bar • Merchandise • Harmonica and Drum Lessons • Bike Ride • Kids Area • Much more!

Forrest City, AR
With Forrest City News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

