Marion, IL

What’s up Marion: Local events calendar

Marion News Beat
Marion News Beat
 7 days ago

(MARION, IL) Marion is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marion:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h6poC_0c7udX4100

SIH Second Act Plants & Pollinators

Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 8588 Route 148, Marion, IL 62959

Bring a lawn chair along to sit comfortably while listening to the team tell us about native fall plants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37IHD2_0c7udX4100

PNG Lab Hours

Marion, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 206 S Market St, Marion, IL

Try your hand at some of the newest technology! Learn to 3D print, create files, build websites, code, use green screen, create a podcast and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F9146_0c7udX4100

Ben & Noel Haggard

Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 07:00 PM

Address: 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion , IL 62959

Merle Haggard is considered the Greatest Country musicians to ever live and on March 4th his sons Ben and Noel Haggard will pay tribute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ln82x_0c7udX4100

Oktoberfest Returns!

Marion, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 930 W Cherry St, Marion, IL

Zion's 5th Annual Oktoberfest. -Let's not talk about last year!- Join us for an authentic German meal, wonderful German music, German Beer & Wine, along with Pepsi products. We are thrilled to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p5uXo_0c7udX4100

2021 Fall Mommy & Me Princess Party

Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 1602 Sioux Drive, Marion, IL 62959

Grab your daughter and spend an amazing, magical afternoon making memories with some of their favorite princess characters!

