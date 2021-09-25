CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Coming soon: Laredo events

Laredo Today
Laredo Today
 7 days ago

(LAREDO, TX) Live events are lining up on the Laredo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Laredo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Y1rW_0c7ucXoY00

2021 Laredo Friends of NRA Event

Laredo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

All auctions events in Laredo, Texas. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Laredo like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pEIdr_0c7ucXoY00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Laredo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Laredo, Laredo, TX 78040

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kt7zJ_0c7ucXoY00

At Last, Dr. Reveals The Secrets to Long Term Weight Loss!-Laredo

Laredo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via zoom, Laredo, TX 78040

Discover “The Six Elements” to Safely and Permanently Lose Weight Without Spending Hours In The Gym Or Giving Up Your Favorite food!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U9nyD_0c7ucXoY00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Laredo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Laredo, TX 78040

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LprTx_0c7ucXoY00

Lead Generation Masterclass — Laredo

Laredo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Learn The Top Lead Generation Secrets To Effectively Generate Qualified Leads Everyday For Any Product Or Service "The 2021 Lead Generation Masterclass" - Over 10,000+ People Taught! Generate...

The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Today

Laredo Today

Laredo, TX
With Laredo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

