Coming soon: Laredo events

(LAREDO, TX) Live events are lining up on the Laredo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Laredo area:

2021 Laredo Friends of NRA Event Laredo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Yoga with Coach Pegah Laredo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Laredo, Laredo, TX 78040

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

At Last, Dr. Reveals The Secrets to Long Term Weight Loss!-Laredo Laredo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via zoom, Laredo, TX 78040

Discover “The Six Elements” to Safely and Permanently Lose Weight Without Spending Hours In The Gym Or Giving Up Your Favorite food!!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Laredo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Laredo, TX 78040

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Lead Generation Masterclass — Laredo Laredo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Learn The Top Lead Generation Secrets To Effectively Generate Qualified Leads Everyday For Any Product Or Service "The 2021 Lead Generation Masterclass" - Over 10,000+ People Taught! Generate...