Events on the Cleveland calendar

(CLEVELAND, OH) Live events are coming to Cleveland.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cleveland:

The 4 keys to heal your heart and open up to healthy relationships Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Online via Zoom, Cleveland, OH 44101

How to transform the walls around your heart into boundaries, so you can create thriving intimate relationships?

Touché Amoré Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2785 EUCLID HEIGHTS BLVD, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH 44106

Touché Amoré / Self Defense Family / For Your Health

GASHI "OUT THE DOOR TOUR” North America Tour 2022 Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Mar 03, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Mar 03, 08:30 PM

Address: 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106

GASHI "OUT THE DOOR TOUR North America Tour 2022

Worship at Pentecostal Church of Christ Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 10515 Chester Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106

The Pentecostal Church of Christ RETURNS to the TEMPLE every FIRST SUNDAY!

FUNKADELICA Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 2785 EUCLID HEIGHTS BLVD, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH 44106

A Night Of Beats & Breaks, Funk, Boogie, Disco, & House