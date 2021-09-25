Events on the Cleveland calendar
(CLEVELAND, OH) Live events are coming to Cleveland.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cleveland:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: Online via Zoom, Cleveland, OH 44101
How to transform the walls around your heart into boundaries, so you can create thriving intimate relationships?
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 2785 EUCLID HEIGHTS BLVD, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH 44106
Touché Amoré / Self Defense Family / For Your Health
Starts at: Wed Mar 03, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Mar 03, 08:30 PM
Address: 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106
GASHI "OUT THE DOOR TOUR North America Tour 2022
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM
Address: 10515 Chester Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106
The Pentecostal Church of Christ RETURNS to the TEMPLE every FIRST SUNDAY!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Address: 2785 EUCLID HEIGHTS BLVD, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH 44106
A Night Of Beats & Breaks, Funk, Boogie, Disco, & House
Comments / 0