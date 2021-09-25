CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Events on the Cleveland calendar

Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 7 days ago

(CLEVELAND, OH) Live events are coming to Cleveland.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cleveland:

The 4 keys to heal your heart and open up to healthy relationships

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Online via Zoom, Cleveland, OH 44101

How to transform the walls around your heart into boundaries, so you can create thriving intimate relationships?

Touché Amoré

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2785 EUCLID HEIGHTS BLVD, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH 44106

Touché Amoré / Self Defense Family / For Your Health

GASHI "OUT THE DOOR TOUR” North America Tour 2022

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Mar 03, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Mar 03, 08:30 PM

Address: 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106

GASHI "OUT THE DOOR TOUR North America Tour 2022

Worship at Pentecostal Church of Christ

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 10515 Chester Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106

The Pentecostal Church of Christ RETURNS to the TEMPLE every FIRST SUNDAY!

FUNKADELICA

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 2785 EUCLID HEIGHTS BLVD, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH 44106

A Night Of Beats & Breaks, Funk, Boogie, Disco, & House

Crooked River Chronicle

Check out these homes on the Cleveland market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Stunning colonial on quiet street. Beautifully appointed. Gracious living room w/woodburning fireplace & coved ceilings. Banquet sized dining room; lovely eat-in kitchen. Appliances including
CLEVELAND, OH
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cleveland: 1. 6301 Harvard Ave (216) 271-0970; 2. 10825 Kinsman Rd (216) 752-8656; 3. 7939 Day Dr 440-888-7392; 4. 6512 Franklin Blvd 216-281-6100; 5. 5411 Superior Ave 216-431-5643; 6. 10502 St Clair Ave. 216-451-9027; 7. 10090 Chester Ave 216-721-2020;
CLEVELAND, OH
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland Walls! mural festival sees 20-plus artists cover MidTown in paint, raises questions about graffiti

Cleveland Walls! came together through a variety of local and national sponsors.(Collin Cunningham/NewsBreak) (CLEVELAND) Cleveland's MidTown neighborhood looks prettier this week, now that 20-plus artists have finished adorning the sides of the district’s buildings during the "Cleveland Walls!" International Mural Program between Aug. 23 and 28.
CLEVELAND, OH
Crooked River Chronicle

Your Cleveland lifestyle news

(CLEVELAND, OH) Life in Cleveland has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
CLEVELAND, OH
