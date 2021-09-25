Events on the Oakland calendar

(OAKLAND, CA) Live events are lining up on the Oakland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oakland:

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2002 Montana Street, Oakland, CA 94602

Enter the kettlebell—the only training tool able to deliver all aspects of extreme fitness with no compromises.

Family Fun Halloween Party Oakland, CA

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3380 Jordan Road, Oakland, CA 94602

Halloween Costume Party for Kids 0-4 years old (and fun for the parents too)

9/26 Reverence Yoga Oakland, CA

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:15 AM

Address: 1538 MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94602

Sundays with Reverence is now a 75 minute practice. Delish. Class is $15 via Venmo (@ReverenceYoga) or cash day of.

Yoga at Almanac Beer Co. Alameda, CA

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 651 W Tower Ave, Alameda, CA

Ready for the ultimate Sunday Funday? Join us for Yoga at Almanac Beer Co. on Sunday, September 26th at 10am! We'll begin with a one hour (all levels) yoga class taught by 500 RYT, Natalie Somers...

Thirsty Thursday Alameda, CA

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1505 Park St, Alameda, CA

Join us for Thirsty Thursday! We will feature our brand new made from scratch wing sauces including traditional Buffalo, Parmesean Garlic & Pinnaple Whiskey. There will also be specials on beer...