Oakland, CA

Events on the Oakland calendar

(OAKLAND, CA) Live events are lining up on the Oakland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oakland:

Kettlebell 101: Simple & Sinister Workshop—Oakland, California, USA

Oakland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2002 Montana Street, Oakland, CA 94602

Enter the kettlebell—the only training tool able to deliver all aspects of extreme fitness with no compromises.

Family Fun Halloween Party

Oakland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3380 Jordan Road, Oakland, CA 94602

Halloween Costume Party for Kids 0-4 years old (and fun for the parents too)

9/26 Reverence Yoga

Oakland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:15 AM

Address: 1538 MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94602

Sundays with Reverence is now a 75 minute practice. Delish. Class is $15 via Venmo (@ReverenceYoga) or cash day of.

Yoga at Almanac Beer Co.

Alameda, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 651 W Tower Ave, Alameda, CA

Ready for the ultimate Sunday Funday? Join us for Yoga at Almanac Beer Co. on Sunday, September 26th at 10am! We'll begin with a one hour (all levels) yoga class taught by 500 RYT, Natalie Somers...

Thirsty Thursday

Alameda, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1505 Park St, Alameda, CA

Join us for Thirsty Thursday! We will feature our brand new made from scratch wing sauces including traditional Buffalo, Parmesean Garlic & Pinnaple Whiskey. There will also be specials on beer...

Oakland Observer

Take a look at these homes on the market in Oakland

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This historic brick building was once the Bowie Switch Company and Factory and is now a luxuriously modern condo development in the Dogpatch neighborhood.
OAKLAND, CA
Oakland Observer

Trending local sports in Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) Oakland-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
OAKLAND, CA
Oakland Observer

Sun forecast for Oakland — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(OAKLAND, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oakland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
OAKLAND, CA
Oakland Observer

Sports wrap: Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) Oakland-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Oakland sports stories like these, click here.
OAKLAND, CA
Oakland Observer

Lifestyle wrap: Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Oakland area, click here.
OAKLAND, CA
Oakland Observer

Single-family homes for sale in Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
OAKLAND, CA
Oakland Observer

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
OAKLAND, CA
Oakland Observer

Oakland-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Aaron F Baluyot - Cell: 510-381-6879 - Wonderfully renovated bungalow in desirable Allendale neighborhood! Beautiful hardwood floors greet you as you enter this lovely
OAKLAND, CA
Oakland Observer

